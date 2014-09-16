Both sides in the Scottish referendum debate have seized on plans to give Scotland's parliament more powers if the country votes no.

David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg made the pledge in a signed letter and said the union offered voters the best of both worlds.

But Scotland's First Minister, Alex Salmond, dismissed the plan, calling it a "last-minute desperate offer of nothing".

The NHS has also been at the heart of campaigning, just two days ahead of the vote.

James Cook reports from Glasgow.