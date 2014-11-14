Media player
Nicola Sturgeon elected SNP leader
Nicola Sturgeon has been formally announced as successor to Alex Salmond as leader of the SNP at the party conference in Perth.
Alex Salmond announced his intention to stand down as both SNP party leader and first minister of Scotland following September's independence referendum.
Addressing conference, Ms Sturgeon said being elected part leader was "the biggest privilege of my life but one that I cherish and one that I relish".
Stewart Hosie MP was elected deputy first minister with 55.5% of the vote.
14 Nov 2014
