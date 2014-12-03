Video

Two of Scotland's best known brands have joined forces to produce a fabric that smells of whisky.

Harris Tweed Hebrides and Johnnie Walker Black Label hope the the joint venture will boost sales of both products.

The new fabric, created by Heriot Watt University's School of Textiles and Design in Edinburgh and Galashiels, will be aired for the first time at an event in Berlin with a range of accessories from a Milan-based designer.

BBC Scotland's Andrew Anderson has been to investigate.