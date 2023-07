On a dreich day in December, the night skies above many of Scotland's towns and cities have an orange glow.

The odd hue is caused by the sodium streetlights which most councils have used since the 1970s.

Many are gradually getting rid of this stock as new replacements are cheaper to run but only after an initial outlay at a time when council budgets are under pressure.

BBC Scotland's local government correspondent Jamie McIvor reports from West Dunbartonshire.