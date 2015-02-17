Video

A new stage show will pay tribute to Jack Milroy and Rikki Fulton, one of Scotland's most popular comedy double acts.

Liam Dolan and Johnny Mac were not even born when Francie and Josie were at the height of their fame.

The Francie and Josie Show, which has its origins in Kilmarnock Youth Theatre 20 years ago, will open on Thursday and has already sold out.

BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline McLean reports.