NHS waiting time targets missed in Scotland
The NHS in Scotland has recorded one of its worst performances on waiting times in recent years.
It has missed targets for planned operations and treatments and has already missed a target for emergency care.
BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.
24 Feb 2015
