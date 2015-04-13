Glasgow bin lorry FAI scope set out

The scope of the fatal accident inquiry into the Glasgow bin lorry crash that killed six people in December has been set out.

The FAI will examine the background of the driver, technical aspects of the vehicle and whether it could have been stopped and whether its route was appropriate.

Six people including three members of the same family died on 22 December when an out of control bin lorry hit pedestrians before crashing into a hotel in the city centre.

Senior prosecution lawyers have already said neither the driver nor Glasgow City Council should face prosecution.