Man charged with student Karen Buckley murder
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Irish student Karen Buckley who went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Alexander Pacteau was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, police confirmed that a body found on a farm on the outskirts of Glasgow was that of the student from Cork.
BBC News correspondent James Cook was at court.
17 Apr 2015
