Young voters have been putting their questions to politicians in the lead-up to the general election.

As part of six Opinionated discussions with representatives of the main political parties, members of the BBC's Generation 2015 project quizzed Iain McGill of the Scottish Conservatives.

The panel comprised: Struan Mackie, who is in favour of the party; Eva Murray, who is not in favour of the party; and two undecided voters - Amie Robertson and Noah Brown.

BBC Scotland's Calum Leslie chaired the discussion.