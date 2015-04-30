Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fabrizio Gianni brings high fashion to Falkirk
The work of renowned Italian fashion photographer Fabrizio Gianni is to go on display in his home town of Falkirk.
A new exhibition of his work for fashion magazines such as Italian Elle, Italian and French Vogue, GQ, Harper's, Bazaar and Figaro opens in the town on Friday.
BBC Scotland's Julie Peacock has been to meet him.
-
30 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window