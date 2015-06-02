Media player
Charles Kennedy death: Fort William residents recall 'great man'
People in Charles Kennedy's hometown of Fort William recall "a great man' who was "a joker at school".
The former Liberal Democrat leader died at his home in the Highland town at the age of 55.
People have spoken fondly of a man who will be remembered for "all the good things" he did.
02 Jun 2015
