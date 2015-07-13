The Chief Constable of Police Scotland has said he will not be resigning over the force's delayed response to a fatal road crash.

Sir Stephen House said he was ''providing leadership'' at a time when the police force needed it.

John Yuill and Lamara Bell were found inside a crashed car last Wednesday, three days after it had been reported.

Mr Yuill, 28, is thought to have died on impact after the Renault Clio left the M9 and went down an embankment on the outskirts of Stirling.

Ms Bell, 25, was critically injured and died in hospital at the weekend.