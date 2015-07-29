Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pine marten steals cat's food and bed
An orphaned pine marten that took up residence in a family home in Stirlingshire is being cared for at a rescue centre.
Householder David Paterson says the animal came in through a cat flap, ate the cats' food and then slept in its bed: "Once it was finished eating food, it trotted upstairs, found a cat bed, curled up and went to sleep."
Scottish SPCA staff hope Edan can be returned to the wild within the next few weeks.
-
29 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window