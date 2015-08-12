Media player
Hundreds of pet rabbits abandoned
Hundreds of pet rabbits are being abandoned by their owners each year in Scotland, says the Scottish SPCA.
The animal welfare charity says it rescued almost 730 rabbits last year and has taken in 550 so far this year.
Why are so many abandoned? It is usually because the owner gets bored or no longer has time to care for them.
Alexandra Mackenzie reports.
12 Aug 2015
