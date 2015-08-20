Video

A woman has recalled how her husband threw her and her granddaughter from the path of an out-of-control bin lorry which killed six people in Glasgow.

Alex Malcolm and Maureen Quinn had been walking in the city centre last December, pushing two-year-old Bethany in a pushchair.

In an emotional interview, Maureen told BBC Scotland's Catriona Renton what happened in the moments after they saw the lorry coming towards them.

Six people died and 15 were injured after the lorry being driven by Harry Clarke veered out of control on 22 December.

Mr Clarke is currently giving evidence to a fatal accident inquiry into the incident.