Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sky's the limit for new planetarium
Have you ever wondered what the surface of Mars looks like close up? Or what it is like to venture outside the Milky Way? Well, now's your chance.
In a couple of weeks, Scotland's first full-dome digital planetarium will open to the public at the Glasgow Science Centre.
Suzanne Allan had the full cosmic experience and talked to the centre's astronomer Steve Owens.
-
25 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window