MSP's anger at 'offensive' River City remark

A professor has apologised to an MSP after he referred to River City as a drama his "mother would watch".

Speaking during a meeting of Holyrood's Education and Culture Committee, Scottish Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon said she found the remarks "offensive... and quite sexist and ageist".

Prof Robert Beveridge had referred to the BBC Scotland drama as a programme "his late mother and mums south of the border" would watch in an evidence session into renewal of the BBC Charter.