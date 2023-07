A multicultural pipe band is showcasing the talents of children to encourage others to take up Scotland's national musical instrument.

Tutors from the award-winning Greater Glasgow Police Pipe Band have been teaching the 10 and 11-year-olds in Glasgow.

A documentary for BBC Alba follows the fortunes of Govan Schools Pipe Band, as BBC Scotland arts correspondent Pauline McLean reports.

The Wee Govan Pipers is available on the BBC iPlayer.