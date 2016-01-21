Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aurora borealis turns night sky green in Aberdeenshire
A photographer has captured a display of the aurora borealis over Crimond in Aberdeenshire.
Mikey Rennie took the footage around 22:00 on Wednesday.
Footage: @watterloony
-
21 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-35371229/aurora-borealis-turns-night-sky-green-in-aberdeenshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window