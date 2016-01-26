Mar Lodge Estate
Video

BBC Winterwatch's warning of catastrophic mild winter for wildlife

Extreme weather which has hit Scotland recently has had a devastating impact on communities across the country as residents and businesses deal with mopping up after the rain and wind.

The BBC Winterwatch team are investigating the impact on wildlife from their base, at Mar Lodge Estate, in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Wildlife expert Chris Packham told BBC Scotland's Fiona Stalker that the mild winter has been a catastrophe for wildlife in the area.

