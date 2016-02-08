dog
Video

Scientists develop dog IQ test which could help with dementia

You might think your dog is a pretty clever boy, or girl, but now you can prove it using a new canine IQ test.

A team based at Edinburgh University have helped trial the test on Border Collies.

The point of the exercise - apparently - is that it could help our understanding of the link between human health and intelligence.

BBC Scotland's Lisa Summers has been finding out more.

