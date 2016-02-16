Charity Shelter has called for urgent action to tackle a lack of affordable rental housing amid warnings of a "generational gulf" between the housing haves and have-nots.

In its Manifesto for Homes, to be launched on Tuesday, the charity will call on the Scottish government to build 12,000 affordable rented homes each year for the next five years; do more to tackle the root causes of homelessness, have more support for private tenants and bring empty homes into use.

A lack of supply of suitable properties has been compounded by a skills shortage in the construction industry say the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

BBC Scotland's Steven Godden reports from Edinburgh.