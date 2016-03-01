Video

There has been a spate of sightings of a suspected meteor over Scotland on Monday evening.

Video footage shows a bright flash in the sky over the north east of the country about 18:45.

The event has yet to be confirmed as a meteor but eyewitnesses reported seeing a blue, white or green light, with some saying they also heard a rumbling sound.

Footage shown was captured by driving instructor Bill Addison from Buckie; Craig Lindsay's security camera in Woodend, Lumphanan; Mike Fleming who was driving from Dunecht to Castle Fraser; Jenni Morrison who was on the A944 between Westhill and Alford; and Dee Scholes who was in the area between Glenlivet and Tomintoul.

Ross Stewart was in a helicopter on his way home from an oil rig when he saw the lights.