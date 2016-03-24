Alex Johnstone: I can't argue for the UK to leave the EU
Conservative MSP Alex Johnstone wants to stay in the EU

The Conservative MSP Alex Johnstone has long been known for his highly sceptical views on the European Union.

He describes the EU as a "failed project". But he also says he will vote to remain a part of it.

