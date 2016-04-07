William Shakespeare's First Folio
'Magical' Shakespeare First Folio discovery on Isle of Bute

A rare copy of William Shakespeare's First Folio, dating from 1623, has been discovered in a stately home on a Scottish island.

The copy of the first collected edition of Shakespeare's plays was found at Mount Stuart House on the Isle of Bute.

Experts who authenticated the book said the discovery was ''genuinely astonishing''.

Lorna Gordon reports.

  • 07 Apr 2016
