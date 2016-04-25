Gary: Tank Commander on being a bam with David Coburn

Video

Gary: Tank Commander has been meeting the leaders of the main political parties in Scotland ahead of the Holyrood election on Thursday 5 May.

Watch UKIP's David Coburn on why he is the bams' bam, how climate change could benefit Scotland's tourism and why the country is at risk of becoming more like North Korea.

Gary's interviews with all the party leaders will be shown in Gary: Tank Commander Election Special on BBC Two Scotland on Monday from 22:00 to 22:30.