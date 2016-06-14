Psychologist: 'Facing problems is harder than jail'
Clinical psychologist Anne McKechnie provides trauma counselling to female offenders coming through Tomorrow's Women, a Glasgow-based alternative to prison.

She believes it is a more difficult option for prisoners than a stint in jail.

Women Prisoners: Throw Away the Key? will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday 15 June, at 21:30, and for a month afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

