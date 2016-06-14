Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Psychologist: 'Facing problems is harder than jail'
Clinical psychologist Anne McKechnie provides trauma counselling to female offenders coming through Tomorrow's Women, a Glasgow-based alternative to prison.
She believes it is a more difficult option for prisoners than a stint in jail.
Women Prisoners: Throw Away the Key? will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday 15 June, at 21:30, and for a month afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
-
14 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window