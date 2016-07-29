Basking sharks sighted near Coll and Tiree

Video

Basking Shark Scotland has said the fish have been appearing in "good numbers" around Coll and Tiree.

The Oban-based wildlife tour operator said the sharks have been drawn to the surface to feed on plankton during calm and sunny weather.

Mull-based Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) had earlier said that it had received lower than usual reports of sightings of the sharks.

Basking Shark Scotland said it has had more than 50 sightings of basking sharks in the past few weeks and 200 for the year so far.

Footage: Basking Shark Scotland