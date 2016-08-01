Media player
Dumfries Camera Obscura marks 180 years
Big brother has been keeping an eye on Dumfries for 180 years.
The town's Camera Obscura opened on 1 August 1836 and is thought to be the oldest continuously working device of its kind in the world.
The technique of projecting images into a dark room through a pin hole or glass lens dates back at least 2,000 years.
BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston has been for a closer look at the former windmill and forerunner of modern photography.
