Dumfries Camera Obscura marks 180 years

Big brother has been keeping an eye on Dumfries for 180 years.

The town's Camera Obscura opened on 1 August 1836 and is thought to be the oldest continuously working device of its kind in the world.

The technique of projecting images into a dark room through a pin hole or glass lens dates back at least 2,000 years.

BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston has been for a closer look at the former windmill and forerunner of modern photography.