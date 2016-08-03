Flooded bus: 'waves were lapping the window'

Video

A bus driver who had to be airlifted to safety with his 12 passengers, after the bus became stranded in flood water in Ayrshire, has been found guilty of careless driving.

Tudor Davies received a careless driving conviction, nine points on his licence and was fined £2,000.

Davies's bus was washed away by the force of water, near Dailly, during Storm Frank on 30 December.

Phyllis Logan was a passenger on the bus and told the BBC at the time.