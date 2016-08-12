Media player
Queensferry Crossing reaches Fife
A new crossing over the Firth of Forth has reached Fife.
The Queensferry Crossing made landfall on Friday after the 222m north tower section was connected with the coast.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown said he was confident the bridge would be complete by its revised deadline of June 2017.
12 Aug 2016
