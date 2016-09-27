Dive into the sea life of St Kilda
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Diving into the spectacular sea life of St Kilda

Underwater surveys have captured the spectacular wildlife in and around the sea caves of St Kilda.

The footage was gathered during a survey in 2015 of sites in the St Kilda archipelago and also the island of North Rona.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University were involved in the study.

  • 27 Sep 2016