Dive into the sea life of St Kilda

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Diving into the spectacular sea life of St Kilda
Underwater surveys have captured the spectacular wildlife in and around the sea caves of St Kilda.
The footage was gathered during a survey in 2015 of sites in the St Kilda archipelago and also the island of North Rona.
Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University were involved in the study.
-
27 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window