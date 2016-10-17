Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family of rare white squirrels living in Edinburgh
Grey squirrels are one of the most common woodland animals. Their cousins, the red squirrel are much rarer.
But have you ever seen a squirrel that's completely white?
Well a family of them has moved into a garden in a suburb of Edinburgh.
Cameron Buttle reports.
-
17 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window