Detentions after trafficking crackdown
Video

'At risk' teens found in human trafficking crackdown

Police officers say they have found a number of teenage children thought to be at risk during a crackdown on human trafficking in Scotland.

About 500 officers took part in the countrywide day of action.

A number of people have been detained as a result.

BBC Scotland's Andrew Anderson went out with a team in Fife.

  • 19 Oct 2016