FM joins choir for Flower of Scotland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon sings 'Flower of Scotland' with a children's choir
An African children's choir were joined by a special backing singer in the Scottish Parliament.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was seen singing along to Flower of Scotland during the lunchtime performance.
The Singing Children of Africa first visited Holyrood in June 2015.
The choir was formed in Kenya in 2006 and toured the UK to raise money for an orphanage.
-
27 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-37789620/nicola-sturgeon-sings-flower-of-scotland-with-a-children-s-choirRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window