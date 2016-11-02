Ewan McGregor talks Brexit fallout
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ewan McGregor talks Brexit on the red carpet

Ewan McGregor talks Brexit on the red carpet as he arrives for the Gala screening in Edinburgh of his new film American Pastoral.

McGregor not only acts in the movie but it marks his debut as a director.

The Perth-born star has also been voicing views on Scottish politics post-Brexit.

  • 02 Nov 2016