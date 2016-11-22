Trump 'offended by wind farms' in Scotland

Video

Donald Trump is said to have urged two Brexit campaigners to campaign against wind farms in Scotland because he believes they "spoil the beautiful countryside".

Leave EU campaigner Andy Wigmore, who met Mr Trump with Nigel Farage in New York last week, said the US president-elect was "offended" by wind turbines.

Mr Trump had fought against an offshore wind project near his golf resort at the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire.