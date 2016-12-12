Media player
Arctic reindeer shrinking say researchers
Scientists say Arctic reindeer are shrinking in size due to the impact of climate change on food supplies.
Scottish researchers, working with colleagues from Norway, have been studying the animals in a group of islands near the North Pole.
The weight of the reindeer over a 16-year period has gone down by around 12%, from 55 kilogrammes to just over 48.
Professor Steve Albon, from the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, told the BBC the difference climate change makes to the animals
