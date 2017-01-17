'Message in a bottle' journey from Iceland

Video

A 'message in a bottle' scientific experiment washed ashore on Tiree is found to have begun its journey in Iceland in January 2015.

The device, fitted with a GPS tracker, was one of two bottles placed in the sea by an Icelandic children's TV programme.

KrakkaRUV told the BBC the bottle had travelled 14,000 miles, from Iceland around Greenland and across the Atlantic and finally to the Outer Hebrides.