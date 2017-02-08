Scots towns fear seagull menace
Video

House of Commons debates seagull menace

Have you ever been accosted by a seagull while eating a snack at the seaside?

The problem has become so bad that it has been the subject of a debate at Westminster.

MPs heard that Largs in North Ayrshire is one town that has been badly affected by the marauding birds.

Our reporter Huw Williams has been to find out how people there are dealing with the problem.

