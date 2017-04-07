Sturgeon says rape clause 'disgusting'

Video

During her interview at the Women in the World summit, Nicola Sturgeon's harshest words were reserved for the UK tax policy that has become known as the "rape clause".

The plan to restrict tax credits for any new claimants to a maximum of two children was announced in the 2015 budget and came into force this month.

It means women who have had a third or subsequent child as a result of rape will still be able to claim tax credits, but will have to demonstrate their exceptional circumstances to qualify.

Ms Sturgeon told the audience: "It is a disgusting and disgraceful policy but that policy has been introduced by a woman prime minister."

The Department for Work and Pensions points out that allowing women to claim tax credits for a third child in this specific set of circumstances is an exception they have made in a "compassionate way".