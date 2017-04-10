'I take Prep to help protect myself'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prep HIV drug: 'I take it to protect myself'
The Scottish Medicines Council (SMC) has announced that a drug which can prevent HIV infection will be made available on the NHS in Scotland.
Research has suggested a daily dose of Prep can protect people at risk of contracting the virus.
The SMC also approved the life-extending breast cancer drug Kadcyla.
Watty Gaffney began taking Prep in January and says it seemed "a natural way to move forward" to protect his health.
-
10 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window