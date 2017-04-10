'I take Prep to help protect myself'

Video

The Scottish Medicines Council (SMC) has announced that a drug which can prevent HIV infection will be made available on the NHS in Scotland.

Research has suggested a daily dose of Prep can protect people at risk of contracting the virus.

The SMC also approved the life-extending breast cancer drug Kadcyla.

Watty Gaffney began taking Prep in January and says it seemed "a natural way to move forward" to protect his health.