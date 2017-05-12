Views sought on Scottish smacking ban

Media player
Views sought on banning smacking in Scotland
Proposals to ban parents in Scotland from smacking their children have been opened up for public consultation. The move is ahead of a planned member's bill in the Scottish Parliament which aims to give children equal protection from assault.
12 May 2017
