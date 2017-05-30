SNP launches general election manifesto
SNP launch general election manifesto

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland must have a choice on its future when the terms and conditions of the UK deal to leave the EU are known.

Speaking at the launch of the SNP's manifesto for the general election, Ms Sturgeon told delegates that too much is at risk to simply allow Brexit to be "imposed" on Scotland.

