Billy Connolly 'overjoyed' with murals

Video

Comedian Billy Connolly has said he is "flabbergasted" by three giant murals in his honour.

The tribute portraits have been created Glasgow to mark the Big Yin's 75th birthday.

Visiting the murals, he said: "I'm truly amazed at the effect these have had on me. They've just completely stunned me.

"I thought I'd be all light-hearted on seeing them and jokey - but they're so big - the effect on me is so profound."