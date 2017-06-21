Doddie 'will call me a big Jessie' says tearful MSP

Media player
Doddie Weir 'will call me a big Jessie' says tearful Brian Whittle
MSP Brian Whittle has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Doddie Weir, who was diagnosed with MND.
Speaking during a debate in he Scottish Parliament, a clearly upset Mr Whittle said: "He's going to call me a big Jessie".
The former Scotland international, who earned 61 caps, announced his diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition for Global MND Awareness Day on Tuesday.
21 Jun 2017
