Doddie 'will call me a big Jessie' says tearful MSP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Doddie Weir 'will call me a big Jessie' says tearful Brian Whittle

MSP Brian Whittle has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Doddie Weir, who was diagnosed with MND.

Speaking during a debate in he Scottish Parliament, a clearly upset Mr Whittle said: "He's going to call me a big Jessie".

The former Scotland international, who earned 61 caps, announced his diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition for Global MND Awareness Day on Tuesday.

  • 21 Jun 2017