Call for change in drug treatment services

Report calls for change in drug treatment services
A report by the Scottish Drugs Forum has called for changes in the way drug treatment services are offered in Scotland.
Complex medical issues among Scotland's 30,000 older drug users means an increasing cost to the NHS.
BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.
23 Jun 2017
