Organ donation 'opt-out' to be introduced
A new "soft opt-out" system for organ donation is to be introduced in Scotland after a consultation found that more than 80% of those who took part backed the change.

An assumption will be made that an individual has consented to their organs being used unless they sign an opt-out.

The wishes of families will continue to be respected.

  • 28 Jun 2017