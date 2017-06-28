Media player
Organ donation 'opt-out' to be introduced in Scotland
A new "soft opt-out" system for organ donation is to be introduced in Scotland after a consultation found that more than 80% of those who took part backed the change.
An assumption will be made that an individual has consented to their organs being used unless they sign an opt-out.
The wishes of families will continue to be respected.
