Aquaphobe Paula: 'I'll swim around Britain'

Paula McGuire was once too afraid of the water to walk down the steps into the shallow end of a pool.

Now she is to embark on a challenge to become the first person to swim round the coast of mainland Britain.

The 36-year-old, from the east end of Glasgow, describes herself as a recovering aquaphobe who suffered with social anxiety and mental health issues.

  • 03 Aug 2017