New play on Scotland's first LGBT bookshop
The story of Scotland's first LGBT bookshop, which began life in the cloakrooom of an Edinburgh nightclub, is now being celebrated in a new play.
Booksellers ran a stall from the Fire Island nightclub before setting up the Lavender Menace shop.
A new play 'Love Song to Lavender Menace' will reveal this largely unknown story in a Scotland-wide tour.
The two people who set up the stall have been reminiscing about the role of the bookstore and its place in Scotland's social history.
Producer - Graham Fraser
10 Oct 2017
